蒜香牛扒沙律

材料：

西冷牛扒 12安士

黑胡椒碎 1/2茶匙

清酒 1/2杯

味醂 2茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

木魚花 20克

本菇或海鮮菇 1包

青檸 1/2個

檸檬 1/2個

紅色長尖椒 1條

葱 少許

炸乾葱或炸蒜 少許

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 葱切粒；長尖椒切絲；青檸及檸檬擠出汁液，隔核，備用。

2. 把清酒、味醂、豉油、青檸汁、檸檬汁混合成柚子酸汁。然後倒到小鍋裏，加入木魚花煮滾約1-2分鐘，令酒味揮發，盛起，隔掉木魚花，備用。

3. 牛扒兩面撒少許鹽及黑胡椒，然後每面煎約兩分鐘至七成熟，取出攤涼一會便可切厚片。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，加本菇炒香，下少許鹽、黑胡椒及清酒調味，炒至金黃色，盛起備用。

5. 所有材料都攤涼後，可以裝盤。先鋪上本菇，接着放上牛扒，順序撒上葱粒、長尖椒絲、炸乾葱或炸蒜茸，最後淋上柚子酸汁，即可享用。

Garlicky Sirloin Beef Salad

Ingredients:

Sirloin steak 12 ozs

Crushed black pepper 1/2 tsp

Sake 1/2 cup

Mirin 2 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Dried bonito flakes 20g

Shimeji mushroom (white or brown) 1 pack

Lime 1/2 pc

Lemon 1/2 pc

Red chilli pepper 1 pc

Scallion little

Fried shallot or garlic little

Salt little

Method:

1. Dice scallion; shred red chilli pepper; juice and drain lime and lemon, set aside.

2. Mix sake, mirin, soy sauce, lime and lemon juice to make citrus dressing. Pour into a saucepan, add dried bonito flakes and boil for 1-2 minutes to evaporate the alcohol, drain and discard the bonito flakes, set aside.

3. Add a little salt and pepper on both sides of sirloin steak, pan fry each side for around 2 minutes until cooked medium, set aside to cool for a while, then cut into thick slices.

4. Add oil to a heated oil, sauté shimeji mushroom, season with salt, black pepper and sake, stir fry until brown, set aside.

5. Cool ingredients, then start plating: first put shimeji mushroom at the bottom, then place the steak over, scatter diced scallion, red chilli pepper shreds, deep fried shallot or garlic, drizzle citrus dressing and serve.

