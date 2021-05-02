蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜惹味參巴醬燴小椰菜 Stewed Brussels Sprouts with Sambal Belachan Chilli Paste

2小時前

惹味參巴醬燴小椰菜

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 惹味參巴醬燴小椰菜 梅菜白肉卷 蒜香絲瓜蒸加州鱸魚 西瓜皮粟米栗子素湯

材料：

小椰菜 300克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜西瓜皮粟米栗子素湯 Water Melon Peel, Corn and Chestnut Vegan Soup

蒜頭3瓣

乾葱1粒

油1/2湯匙

參巴醬1湯匙

紹興酒2茶匙

魚露2茶匙

糖2茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 小椰菜切半、浸鹽水30分鐘；蒜頭拍扁；乾葱切片。

2. 將參巴醬、紹興酒混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 將小椰菜加入至滾水，加入油、少許糖，煮1分鐘，再隔走水份。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香乾葱，加入蒜頭、小椰菜。

5. 加入醬汁，炒至均勻，再加入魚露、糖，炒至均勻。

Stewed Brussels Sprouts with Sambal Belachan Chilli Paste

Ingredients:

Brussels sprouts 300g

Garlic 3 slices

Dried shallot 1 pc

Oil 1/2 tablespoon

Sambal belachan chilli paste 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut brussels sprouts into two pieces, then soak brussels sprouts with salt water 30 mins

2. Slap garlic. Slice dried shallot.

3. Mix sambal belachan chilli paste and Shao xing wine, mix well as sauce.

4. Put brussels sprouts into boiling water, then put in oil and a little sugar, cook 1 min and keep out water.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry dried shallot, put in garlic, brussels sprouts.

6. Put in the sauce, stir fry until mix well, put in fish sauce, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

