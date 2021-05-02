西瓜皮粟米栗子素湯

材料：

西瓜皮1個

粟米連葉 2條

栗子15粒

百合2両

蜜棗3粒

南北杏2両

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 剝開粟米葉，把葉浸洗15分鐘，粟米則切段。

2. 清洗栗子、西瓜皮、百合、南北杏各項材料；粟米葉打成結。

3. 將所有材料放入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，加少許鹽調味。

Water Melon Peel, Corn and Chestnut Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Water melon peel 1 pc

Corn with leaf 2 pcs

Chestnut 15 pcs

Greenish lily bulb 2 taels

Sweet jujube 3 pcs

Apricot kernel 2 taels

Salt little

Steps:

1. Remove corn leaf. Soak corn leaf for 15 mins. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Wash chestnut, water melon peel, greenish lily bulb, apricot kernel. Tie corn leaf.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 1.5 hours with low heat. Season with a little bit salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！