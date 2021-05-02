蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜梅菜白肉卷 Pork Roll with Preserved Vegetables

2小時前

梅菜白肉卷

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜惹味參巴醬燴小椰菜 Stewed Brussels Sprouts with Sambal Belachan Chilli Paste

材料：

甜梅菜1棵

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 惹味參巴醬燴小椰菜 梅菜白肉卷 蒜香絲瓜蒸加州鱸魚 西瓜皮粟米栗子素湯

豬肉片6片

葱1棵

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉 少許

麻油1/2茶匙

甜豉油 適量

油 少許

糖 少許

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 甜梅菜浸水15分鐘，再印乾水分、切粒；葱切粒。

2. 燒熱鑊，炒乾梅菜，加入米糠油、糖，炒至均勻，取出，放涼。

3. 豬肉片，印乾水分，加入鹽、胡椒粉、麻油。

4. 將梅菜放上豬肉片，然後捲起，以大火蒸6分鐘。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入葱花、滾油、甜豉油。

Pork Roll with Preserved Vegetables

Ingredients:

Preserved vegetables 1 pc

Sliced pork 6 slices

Spring onion 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper little

Sesame oil 1/2 teaspoon

Sweet soy sauce some

Oil little

Sugar little

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables for 15 mins, wipe with kitchen paper and dice. Dice spring onion.

2. Heat the pan, stir fry preserved vegetables until dry, put in rice bran oil and sugar, stir fry until mix well, take out and let it cool.

3. Wipe sliced pork with kitchen paper, put in salt, pepper and sesame oil.

4. Put preserved vegetables into sliced pork and roll up, steam 6 mins with high heat.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in diced spring onion, boiled oil and sweet soy sauce.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜粵菜蔬菜豬肉15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner