梅菜白肉卷

材料：

甜梅菜1棵

豬肉片6片

葱1棵

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉 少許

麻油1/2茶匙

甜豉油 適量

油 少許

糖 少許

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 甜梅菜浸水15分鐘，再印乾水分、切粒；葱切粒。

2. 燒熱鑊，炒乾梅菜，加入米糠油、糖，炒至均勻，取出，放涼。

3. 豬肉片，印乾水分，加入鹽、胡椒粉、麻油。

4. 將梅菜放上豬肉片，然後捲起，以大火蒸6分鐘。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入葱花、滾油、甜豉油。

Pork Roll with Preserved Vegetables

Ingredients:

Preserved vegetables 1 pc

Sliced pork 6 slices

Spring onion 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper little

Sesame oil 1/2 teaspoon

Sweet soy sauce some

Oil little

Sugar little

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables for 15 mins, wipe with kitchen paper and dice. Dice spring onion.

2. Heat the pan, stir fry preserved vegetables until dry, put in rice bran oil and sugar, stir fry until mix well, take out and let it cool.

3. Wipe sliced pork with kitchen paper, put in salt, pepper and sesame oil.

4. Put preserved vegetables into sliced pork and roll up, steam 6 mins with high heat.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in diced spring onion, boiled oil and sweet soy sauce.

