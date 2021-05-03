黑白松露蘑菇炒滑蛋

材料：

大啡菇1個

雞蛋3隻

牛油2片

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉1/2茶匙

黑椒1/2茶匙

黑松露醬1/2湯匙

白松露醬1/2湯匙

忌廉1.5湯匙

油 少許

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 大啡菇切片。

2. 雞蛋破殼，將鹽、胡椒粉、忌廉，少許油，加入至蛋，攪拌均勻。

3. 加入黑白松露醬、黑椒加入至蛋漿，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛油、大啡菇，煎至金黃色，轉小火，加入蛋，炒至均勻。

Scrambled Egg with Mushroom, Black and White Truffle Sauce

Ingredients:

Portobello mushroom 1 pc

Egg 3 pcs

Butter 2 slices

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Black truffle sauce 1/2 tablespoon

White truffle sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Cream 1.5 tablespoons

Oil little

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice portobello mushroom.

2. Beat egg, put salt, pepper, cream, a little oil into egg and mix well.

3. Put white and black truffle sauce, black pepper into egg and mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil and put in butter, put in portobello mushroom and pan fry until golden brown, turn to low heat and put in egg, stir fry until mix well.

