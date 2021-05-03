黑白松露蘑菇炒滑蛋
材料：
大啡菇1個
雞蛋3隻
牛油2片
鹽1茶匙
胡椒粉1/2茶匙
黑椒1/2茶匙
黑松露醬1/2湯匙
白松露醬1/2湯匙
忌廉1.5湯匙
油 少許
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 大啡菇切片。
2. 雞蛋破殼，將鹽、胡椒粉、忌廉，少許油，加入至蛋，攪拌均勻。
3. 加入黑白松露醬、黑椒加入至蛋漿，攪拌均勻。
4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛油、大啡菇，煎至金黃色，轉小火，加入蛋，炒至均勻。
Scrambled Egg with Mushroom, Black and White Truffle Sauce
Ingredients:
Portobello mushroom 1 pc
Egg 3 pcs
Butter 2 slices
Salt 1 teaspoon
Pepper 1/2 teaspoon
Black pepper 1/2 teaspoon
Black truffle sauce 1/2 tablespoon
White truffle sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Cream 1.5 tablespoons
Oil little
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Slice portobello mushroom.
2. Beat egg, put salt, pepper, cream, a little oil into egg and mix well.
3. Put white and black truffle sauce, black pepper into egg and mix well.
4. Heat the rice bran oil and put in butter, put in portobello mushroom and pan fry until golden brown, turn to low heat and put in egg, stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
