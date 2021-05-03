蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜黑白松露蘑菇炒滑蛋 Scrambled Egg with Mushroom, Black and White Truffle Sauce

14分鐘前

黑白松露蘑菇炒滑蛋

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 黑白松露蘑菇炒滑蛋 香煎臘腸豬肉餅 冬蔭浸沙巴龍躉 西蘭花煙肉薯蓉湯

材料：

大啡菇1個

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜西蘭花煙肉薯蓉湯 Mashed Potato soup with Broccoli and Bacon

雞蛋3隻

牛油2片

鹽1茶匙

胡椒粉1/2茶匙

黑椒1/2茶匙

黑松露醬1/2湯匙

白松露醬1/2湯匙

忌廉1.5湯匙

油 少許

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 大啡菇切片。

2. 雞蛋破殼，將鹽、胡椒粉、忌廉，少許油，加入至蛋，攪拌均勻。

3. 加入黑白松露醬、黑椒加入至蛋漿，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛油、大啡菇，煎至金黃色，轉小火，加入蛋，炒至均勻。

Scrambled Egg with Mushroom, Black and White Truffle Sauce

Ingredients:

Portobello mushroom 1 pc

Egg 3 pcs

Butter 2 slices

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Black truffle sauce 1/2 tablespoon

White truffle sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Cream 1.5 tablespoons

Oil little

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice portobello mushroom.

2. Beat egg, put salt, pepper, cream, a little oil into egg and mix well.

3. Put white and black truffle sauce, black pepper into egg and mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil and put in butter, put in portobello mushroom and pan fry until golden brown, turn to low heat and put in egg, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜西菜雞蛋蔬菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner