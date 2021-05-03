冬蔭浸沙巴龍躉
材料：
沙巴龍躉1條
車厘茄5粒
草菇5粒
香茅3支
南薑1件
檸檬葉3片
辣椒2隻
雞湯 500毫升
水 250毫升
鹽 少許
胡椒粉 少許
冬蔭醬2湯匙
泰式辣椒膏1.5湯匙
魚露1湯匙
青檸2個
椰奶250毫升
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 沙巴龍躉洗淨，印乾水分，加入鹽、胡椒粉醃味。
2. 車厘茄和草菇對切；香茅拍扁、對切。
3. 南薑切片；辣椒切半；青檸榨汁。
4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香茅、南薑，加入冬蔭醬、辣椒膏。
5. 加入辣椒、雞湯、水，煮至滾起。
6. 加入車厘茄、草菇、沙巴龍躉、蓋上蓋，轉小火煮10分鐘。
7. 轉中火，加入檸檬葉、椰奶、魚露、青檸汁，攪拌均勻，煮至滾起便可。
Braised Sabah Garoupa with Tom Yum
Ingredients:
Sabah garoupa 1 pc
Cherry tomato 5 pcs
Straw mushroom 5 pcs
Lemongrass 3 pcs
Galangal 1 pc
Kaffir lime leaves 3 slices
Hot pepper 2 pcs
Chicken soup 500ml
Water 250ml
Salt little
Pepper little
Tom yum sauce 2 tablespoons
Thai chili paste 1.5 tablespoons
Fish sauce 1 tablespoon
Lime 2 pcs
Coconut milk 250ml
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Wash Sabah garoupa and wipe with kitchen paper, put in salt and pepper.
2. Cut cherry tomato and straw mushroom into two pieces. Slap lemongrass and cut into two pieces.
3. Slice galangal, Cut hot pepper into two pieces. Squeeze lime.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry lemongrass and galangal, put in tom yum sauce, Thai chili paste.
5. Put in hot pepper, chicken soup, water, cook until boiling.
6. Put in cherry tomato, straw mushroom, Sabah garoupa, cover the lid, cook for 10 mins with low heat.
7. Turn to mid-heat, put in kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk, fish sauce, lime juice and mix well, finally cook until boiled.
