冬蔭浸沙巴龍躉

材料：

沙巴龍躉1條

車厘茄5粒

草菇5粒

香茅3支

南薑1件

檸檬葉3片

辣椒2隻

雞湯 500毫升

水 250毫升

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

冬蔭醬2湯匙

泰式辣椒膏1.5湯匙

魚露1湯匙

青檸2個

椰奶250毫升

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 沙巴龍躉洗淨，印乾水分，加入鹽、胡椒粉醃味。

2. 車厘茄和草菇對切；香茅拍扁、對切。

3. 南薑切片；辣椒切半；青檸榨汁。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香茅、南薑，加入冬蔭醬、辣椒膏。

5. 加入辣椒、雞湯、水，煮至滾起。

6. 加入車厘茄、草菇、沙巴龍躉、蓋上蓋，轉小火煮10分鐘。

7. 轉中火，加入檸檬葉、椰奶、魚露、青檸汁，攪拌均勻，煮至滾起便可。

Braised Sabah Garoupa with Tom Yum

Ingredients:

Sabah garoupa 1 pc

Cherry tomato 5 pcs

Straw mushroom 5 pcs

Lemongrass 3 pcs

Galangal 1 pc

Kaffir lime leaves 3 slices

Hot pepper 2 pcs

Chicken soup 500ml

Water 250ml

Salt little

Pepper little

Tom yum sauce 2 tablespoons

Thai chili paste 1.5 tablespoons

Fish sauce 1 tablespoon

Lime 2 pcs

Coconut milk 250ml

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wash Sabah garoupa and wipe with kitchen paper, put in salt and pepper.

2. Cut cherry tomato and straw mushroom into two pieces. Slap lemongrass and cut into two pieces.

3. Slice galangal, Cut hot pepper into two pieces. Squeeze lime.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry lemongrass and galangal, put in tom yum sauce, Thai chili paste.

5. Put in hot pepper, chicken soup, water, cook until boiling.

6. Put in cherry tomato, straw mushroom, Sabah garoupa, cover the lid, cook for 10 mins with low heat.

7. Turn to mid-heat, put in kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk, fish sauce, lime juice and mix well, finally cook until boiled.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！