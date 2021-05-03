香煎臘腸豬肉餅
材料：
豬肉碎 250克
臘腸 1/2條
葱 1棵
薑 20克
糖1湯匙
生抽2茶匙
老抽1茶匙
胡椒粉2茶匙
蠔油2茶匙
生粉1湯匙
麻油2茶匙
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 臘腸切粒；葱切粒；薑磨成茸。
2. 將糖、生抽、老抽、胡椒粉、蠔油、生粉、麻油加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻。
3. 加入葱粒、薑茸，用手攪拌均勻。
4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香臘腸。
5. 將臘腸加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，豬肉餡搓成球。
6. 燒熱米糠油，加入肉丸，煎至半熟，再壓成肉餅，煎至兩面全熟。
Pan fried Pork Lean Cake with Chinese Sausage
Ingredients:
Minced pork 250g
Chinese sausage 1/2 pc
Spring onion 1 pc
Ginger 20g
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Soy sauce 2 teaspoons
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Pepper 2 teaspoons
Oyster sauce 2 teaspoons
Cornstarch 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil 2 teaspoons
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Dice Chinese sausage. Dice spring onion. Grate ginger.
2. Put sugar, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, pepper, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil into minced pork, then mix well.
3. Put in diced spring onion, grated ginger, mix well by hand.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Chinese sausage.
5. Put Chinese sausage into minced pork, mix well and roll minced pork as a ball.
6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in meat ball. Pan fry until half cooked, press as meat cake, finally pan fry another side until well done.
