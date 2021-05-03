蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜香煎臘腸豬肉餅 Pan fried Pork Lean Cake with Chinese Sausage

15分鐘前

香煎臘腸豬肉餅

材料：

豬肉碎 250克

臘腸 1/2條

葱 1棵

薑 20克

糖1湯匙

生抽2茶匙

老抽1茶匙

胡椒粉2茶匙

蠔油2茶匙

生粉1湯匙

麻油2茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 臘腸切粒；葱切粒；薑磨成茸。

2. 將糖、生抽、老抽、胡椒粉、蠔油、生粉、麻油加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻。

3. 加入葱粒、薑茸，用手攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，爆香臘腸。

5. 將臘腸加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，豬肉餡搓成球。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入肉丸，煎至半熟，再壓成肉餅，煎至兩面全熟。

Pan fried Pork Lean Cake with Chinese Sausage

Ingredients:

Minced pork 250g

Chinese sausage 1/2 pc

Spring onion 1 pc

Ginger 20g

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 2 teaspoons

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice Chinese sausage. Dice spring onion. Grate ginger.

2. Put sugar, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, pepper, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil into minced pork, then mix well.

3. Put in diced spring onion, grated ginger, mix well by hand.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Chinese sausage.

5. Put Chinese sausage into minced pork, mix well and roll minced pork as a ball.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in meat ball. Pan fry until half cooked, press as meat cake, finally pan fry another side until well done.

食譜粵菜豬肉15-30分鐘
