西蘭花煙肉薯蓉湯

材料：

西蘭花1棵

煙肉 7片

薯仔1個

洋葱1/4個

雞湯500毫升

水250毫升

鹽 適量

黑椒 少許

牛油2片

忌廉2湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 西蘭花切小朵，浸鹽水30分鐘；洋葱切條。

2. 薯仔去皮、切粒；煙肉切粒。

3. 將西蘭花加入滾水，煮2分鐘，取出。

4. 燒熱米糠油，炒香洋葱，加入煙肉、薯仔同炒，取出。

5. 將西蘭花、洋葱、煙肉、薯仔、雞湯、水放進攪拌機，攪拌均勻。

6. 放入鍋中，蓋上蓋，煮至滾起，加入忌廉、牛油煮5分鐘。

7. 加鹽、黑椒調味，攪拌均勻。

Mashed Potato soup with Broccoli and Bacon

Ingredients:

Broccoli 1 pc

Bacon 7 slices

Potato 1 pc

Onion 1/4 pc

Chicken soup 500ml

Water 250ml

Salt some

Black pepper little

Butter 2 slices

Cream 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut broccoli into pieces and soak with salt water 30 mins. Cut onion into strips.

2. Peel potato and dice. Dice bacon.

3. Put broccoli into boiling water and cook 2 mins and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry onion, put in bacon and potato, then take out.

5. Put broccoli, onion, bacon, potato, chicken soup, water into blender and mix well.

6. Put into the pan, cover the lid and cook until boiling, put in cream, butter and cook for 5 mins.

7. Put in salt and black pepper, finally mix well.

