葱油雞絲

材料：

雞 ½隻

甜紅椒 ½個

花椒1茶匙

葱2條

芫荽1棵

醬汁：

獨子黑蒜2個

蒜頭3瓣

乾辣椒3隻

糖少許

紹酒1茶匙

醃料：

鹽 ½茶匙

胡椒粉 ½茶匙

十三香 ½茶匙

做法：

1. 雞用醃料抹勻，按摩加快入味。隔水蒸雞15分鐘後，放涼。甜紅椒切絲，芫荽切碎，葱切絲。

2. 準備醬汁：蒜頭拍扁，連辣椒切碎。黑蒜切片再切粒，全部放入小碗，倒入蒸雞汁，加糖和紹酒拌勻。

3. 雞放涼後斬件，拆骨起肉。

4. 將花椒加入油中，小火煮至花椒發出香味，撈走花椒只取油。

5. 把雞肉排好碟上，放上甜紅椒，淋上醬汁，再放上芫荽和葱，灒入滾熱花椒油。

Chicken with green onion sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken ½ pc

Red bell pepper ½ pc

Sichuan pepper 1 teaspoon

Green onion 2 pcs

Coriander 1 pc

Sauce:

Single fermented black garlic 2 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Dried chili 3 pcs

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Salt ½ teaspoon

Pepper ½ teaspoon

Chinese Thirteen spices ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Mix salt with pepper and Chinese Thirteen spices. Marinate chicken with mixed spices. Massage the chicken and steam for 15 minute, then cool down. Cut red bell pepper in slices. Shred coriander and cut green onion in slices.

2. Prepare the sauce: crush and shred garlic, shred chili. Slice fermented black garlic and dice it. Put steamed chicken sauce in sauce. Put in sugar and Shao Xing wine.

3. Cut chicken in small pieces and take out the bones.

4. Put Sichuan pepper in oil, boil the oil in low heat. Take out Sichuan pepper.

5. Put the chicken meat on plate. Put in red bell pepper. Pour in sauce. Put on coriander and green onion. Pour in boiling Sichuan pepper oil.

