三餸一湯｜豆腐紙蝦三角 Shrimp dumplings with tofu sheets

1小時前

豆腐紙蝦三角

材料：

豆腐紙4張

蝦滑120克

葱2條

洋葱1/4個

胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 切葱花和洋葱粒。蝦滑加胡椒粉、葱和洋葱拌勻。

2. 豆腐紙剪半，再對摺剪開。豆腐紙塗上蝦滑，在四邊沾水，對摺成三角形蝦角。

3. 燒熱油，放入蝦角煎，反轉煎至兩面金黃及熟透。

Shrimp dumplings with tofu sheets

Ingredients:

Tofu sheet 4 pcs

Minced shrimp 120g

Green onion 2 pcs

Onion ¼ pc

Pepper Little

Steps:

1. Shred green onion and dice onion. Marinate minced shrimp with pepper, and put in green onion and onion. Stir well.

2. Cut tofu sheet in half and half. Put minced shrimp on tofu sheet. Put on water to stick the tofu sheet and fold as a triangle shape.

3. Heat the oil and put in shrimp dumpling. Turn to another side, pan fry till turn golden and all cooked.

