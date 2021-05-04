鮮枝竹杞子白菜仔

材料：

鮮枝竹3條

杞子1湯匙

白菜仔150克

薑2片

清湯1杯

鹽少許

糖少許

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 浸杞子，薑切粒，鮮枝竹切段。白菜仔葉梗分開，將梗再對切。

2. 燒熱油，爆香薑蒜，加入菜梗。

3. 灒紹酒，再加入菜葉和鮮枝竹，加入1杯清湯，蓋上，中火煮2分鐘。加鹽和糖，灒紹酒，加入杞子拌勻。

Sauteed cabbage with fresh tofu sheets and wolfberries

Ingredients:

Fresh tofu sheet 3 pcs

Wolfberry 1 Tablespoon

Cabbage 150g

Ginger 2 slices

Chicken broth 1 cup

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak wolfberries. Cut ginger in slice and dice it. Cut fresh tofu sheet in pieces. Cut cabbage in half. Cut cabbage stem in half.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and garlic. Put in cabbage stem and stir fry.

3. Pour in Shao Xing wine, put in cabbage leaves and fresh tofu sheet. Put in 1 cup of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat to cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and sugar. Pour in Shao Xing wine and put in wolfberries, stir well.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！