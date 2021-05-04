木瓜雪耳無花果湯

材料：

雪耳1朵

南北杏20克

薑2片

甘筍2條

木瓜1個

乾無花果4粒

蜜棗2粒

排骨400克

水3.5公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 冷水下排骨汆水，將雪耳、無花果、南北杏和蜜棗浸水。

2. 甘筍滾刀切塊。木瓜對切，挖籽，切大塊。雪耳切塊，去硬芯。

3. 煲水3.5公升，加排骨和其他材料，蓋上，收中細火煲2小時，加鹽調味。

Papaya, white fungus and figs soup

Ingredients:

White fungus 1 pc

Apricot kernel 20g

Ginger 2 slices

Carrot 2 pcs

Papaya 1 pc

Dried fig 4 pcs

Sweet dates 2 pcs

Spareribs 400g

Water 3.5L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak white fungus, dried fig, apricot kernel and sweet date.

2. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut papaya in half, take out the seeds and cut in chunks. Cut white fungus and take out the hard part.

3. Boil 3.5L of water and put in spareribs. Put in the rest of the ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Season with salt.

