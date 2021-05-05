金莎白玉苦瓜

材料：

白玉苦瓜 1條

熟鹹蛋 2-3隻

鹽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

牛油 15克

辣椒 1條

蒜茸 1湯匙

葱花 適量

做法：

1. 葱切碎：辣椒切碎，備用。

2. 白玉苦瓜切半，刮去籽，然後切成片，接着下鹽搓勻，靜置一會讓其釋出苦味，清洗乾淨瀝乾水分。

3. 分開鹹蛋黃及鹹蛋白，鹹蛋黃加入少許鹹蛋白並一起剁碎，備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，然後下牛油煮溶，下鹹蛋蓉炒勻至起泡，立即放入白玉苦瓜片炒勻。

5. 下蒜茸、辣椒及葱花炒勻，加糖調味，即可上碟。

Frying Bitter Gourd with Salted Egg

Ingredients:

White Bitter Gourd 1 pc

Cooked Salted Egg 2-3 pcs

Salt 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Butter 15g

Chili 1 pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Chopped scallion amount

Methods:

1. Chop the scallion: chop the chili and set aside.

2. Cut the white bitter gourd in half, remove the seeds, and then slice, add salt and rub well, leave aside for a while to rid of the bitter taste, rinse and drain, set aside.

3. Separated the egg yolk and egg white of salted egg, add a little egg white together with egg yolk, mashed it and set aside.

4. Heat the wok with oil, add the butter, add the salted egg yolk and stir well until foam forms, add the white bitter gourd slices immediately and stir well.

5. Add minced garlic, chili and chopped scallion, stir well. Season with sugar. Serve.

