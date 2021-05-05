西芹鳳梨炒牛肉粒

材料：

牛肉粒 120克

西芹 2條

蒜頭 2瓣

鳳梨 1/2個

芝麻 少許

辣椒 1條

牛肉醃料：

鹽 1茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

調味料：

雞粉 1/2茶匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

糖 1/4茶匙

胡椒粉 少許

麻油 少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭剁碎；西芹去除纖維後切片；辣椒切片；鳳梨去掉頭尾，削皮後切件，備用。

2. 牛肉加鹽及生粉醃一會，然後煎至金黃色，盛起備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，爆蒜茸，炒香西芹及鳳梨，下牛肉回鑊同炒，下雞粉、鹽、糖及胡椒粉調味。

4. 炒勻後下麻油及芝麻炒勻，再下辣椒拌勻即可上碟。

Stir-fried diced beef with celery and pineapple

Ingredients:

Diced beef 120 g

Celery 2 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Pineapple 1/2 pc

Sesame a little

Chili 1 pc

Beef marinade:

Salt 1 tsp

Cornstarch 1 tsp

Seasoning:

Chicken powder 1/2 teaspoon

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Sugar 1/4 teaspoon

Ground White pepper a little

Sesame oil a little

Methods:

1. Chop the garlic; remove the fiber of celery and slice; slice the chili; trim off the head and root of pineapple, peel and cut into pieces, set aside.

2. Marinate the beef with salt and cornstarch for a while, then pan fry until golden brown, set aside.

3. Heat wok with oil, sauté the garlic, add celery and pineapple and stir fry; add diced beef back and stir-fry, season with chicken powder, salt, sugar and ground white pepper.

4. After stir well, add sesame oil and sesame seeds and stir well, then add chili and mix well. Serve.

