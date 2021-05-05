西芹鳳梨炒牛肉粒
材料：
牛肉粒 120克
西芹 2條
蒜頭 2瓣
鳳梨 1/2個
芝麻 少許
辣椒 1條
牛肉醃料：
鹽 1茶匙
生粉 1茶匙
調味料：
雞粉 1/2茶匙
鹽 1/2茶匙
糖 1/4茶匙
胡椒粉 少許
麻油 少許
做法：
1. 蒜頭剁碎；西芹去除纖維後切片；辣椒切片；鳳梨去掉頭尾，削皮後切件，備用。
2. 牛肉加鹽及生粉醃一會，然後煎至金黃色，盛起備用。
3. 燒熱鑊下油，爆蒜茸，炒香西芹及鳳梨，下牛肉回鑊同炒，下雞粉、鹽、糖及胡椒粉調味。
4. 炒勻後下麻油及芝麻炒勻，再下辣椒拌勻即可上碟。
Stir-fried diced beef with celery and pineapple
Ingredients:
Diced beef 120 g
Celery 2 pcs
Garlic 2 cloves
Pineapple 1/2 pc
Sesame a little
Chili 1 pc
Beef marinade:
Salt 1 tsp
Cornstarch 1 tsp
Seasoning:
Chicken powder 1/2 teaspoon
Salt 1/2 teaspoon
Sugar 1/4 teaspoon
Ground White pepper a little
Sesame oil a little
Methods:
1. Chop the garlic; remove the fiber of celery and slice; slice the chili; trim off the head and root of pineapple, peel and cut into pieces, set aside.
2. Marinate the beef with salt and cornstarch for a while, then pan fry until golden brown, set aside.
3. Heat wok with oil, sauté the garlic, add celery and pineapple and stir fry; add diced beef back and stir-fry, season with chicken powder, salt, sugar and ground white pepper.
4. After stir well, add sesame oil and sesame seeds and stir well, then add chili and mix well. Serve.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！