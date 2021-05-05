昆布西施骨紅蘿蔔湯

材料：

西施骨 半斤

昆布 1塊

紅蘿蔔 1條

薑 4片

杞子 少許

米酒 3湯匙

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 昆布先泡水至軟身，然後剪成段，昆布水留起備用。

2. 紅蘿蔔去皮後，去頭尾及切件；薑切片；杞子泡水，備用。

3. 冷水下排骨汆水，汆出血水浮渣，撈起沖洗乾淨，備用。

4. 湯鍋裏放入排骨，倒入昆布連昆布水，然後加薑片及紅蘿蔔，加水蓋過面，煲滾後，轉中小火煲一小時。

5. 最後加入米酒、杞子拌勻，可加少許鹽調味，再煲滾即可。

Kombu Soup with Pork Shoulder and Carrot

Ingredients:

Pork Shoulder 1/2 catty

Kombu 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Ginger 4 slices

Goji berries a pinch

Rice wine 3 tbsp

Salt a pinch

Method:

1. Soak the kombu in water until soften, then cut into sections, reserve the kombu water for later use.

2. Peel the carrot, trim off the head and roots then cut into pieces; slice the ginger; soak the goji berries in water and set aside.

3. Add the pork shoulder in cold water and blanch it, remove the blood and dirt inside the pork shoulder, rinse and drain, set aside.

4. Add the pork shoulder into soup pot, then pour kombu with water, add ginger slices and carrots, cover with water, bring to boil, turn to medium-low heat, and cook for one hour.

5. Finally, add rice wine and goji berries, mix well, add a pinch of salt to taste, and then bring to boil again. Done.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！