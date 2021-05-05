蒜辣肝醬拌鮑魚

材料：

鮑魚 8隻

米粉 1小紮

蒜辣肝醬：

蒜頭 3湯匙

葱花 2條

芫荽 1束

辣椒 1隻

糖 2茶匙

豉油 1湯匙

水 少許

做法：

1. 鮑魚放入熱水中汆水20秒，撈起放入冷水中擦洗乾淨。

2. 剝鮑魚肉出來，撕出鮑魚肝留下備用，剝掉鮑魚牙。把鮑魚放回殼上，大火蒸八分鐘至熟。

3. 芫荽、葱、辣椒及蒜頭切碎，然後加糖、豉油及水拌勻成醬汁。

4. 鮑魚肝吸乾水分後煎香，然後夾起剁碎，加入醬汁中拌勻。

5. 大火燒熱油， 放入米粉炸脆，夾起然後弄碎鋪到碟上。放上鮑魚，把蒜香醬淋在鮑魚上即可。

Abalone with Spicy Garlic and Liver Sauce

Ingredients:

Abalone 8 pcs

Rice noodles 1 bunch

Spicy Garlic and Liver Sauce:

Garlic 3 tablespoons

Chopped scallion 2 strips

Coriander 1 bunch

Chili 1 pc

Sugar 2 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Water a little

Method:

1. Blanch the abalone in hot water for 20 seconds, pick it up and put it in cold water, clean and scrub.

2. Separate the shell and meat of abalone, tear out the abalone liver and set aside for later use, and then remove the abalone teeth. Place the abalone back to the shell and steam for 8 minutes on high heat until cooked.

3. Chop scallion, coriander, chili and garlic into pieces, and then add sugar, soy sauce and water and mix well to form a sauce.

4. Wipe the abalone liver and fry until fragrant, chop the abalone liver and add to the sauce and mix well.

5. Heat the oil on a high heat, deep fry the rice noodles, take out, then crumble and spread on the plate. Place the abalone on the rice noodles and pour the sauce on the abalone. Done.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！