日本豆苗炒蜆肉

材料：

日本豆苗200克

雜菌50克

蜆肉120克

蒜頭2瓣

辣椒1隻

調味：

鹽少許

糖半茶匙

紹酒少許

麵豉醬1湯匙

老抽半茶匙

蠔油半茶匙

做法：

1. 辣椒和冬菇切絲，蒜頭和杏鮑菇切片。豆苗切半。滾水加鹽、糖和紹酒，收細火，加入蜆汆水，浸30秒撈起。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜片和辣椒，加入雜菌，灒紹酒，加入豆苗同炒，蓋上煮1分鐘。

3. 加入水1湯匙，再加蜆肉，灒紹酒，加麵豉醬、老抽、蠔油和糖， 加少許水炒勻。

Sauteed clams with Japanese pea shoot

Ingredients:

Japanese pea shoot 200g

Mixed mushrooms 50g

Frozen clam 120g

Garlic 2 cloves

Chili 1 pc

Seasoning:

Salt Little

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine Little

Bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut chili and shiitake mushroom in strips. Slice garlic and King oyster mushroom. Cut pea shoot in half. Put salt and sugar in boiling water, then put in Shao Xing wine. Turn to low heat, blanch clam for 30 seconds.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and chili. Put in mixed mushrooms. Pour in Shao Xing wine and stir fry with pea shoots. Cover the lid and cook in 1 minute.

3. Put in 1 Tablespoon of water and clam. Put in Shao Xing wine, bean paste, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar and little water. Stir fry.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！