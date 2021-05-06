蒜香番茄浸雞片

材料：

番茄2個

粟米筍2條

杏鮑菇半隻

蘑菇3粒

雞胸肉1塊

百里香2條

蒜頭3瓣

辣椒1隻

芫荽1棵

清湯350毫升

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

黑椒少許

味醂1湯匙

粟粉2湯匙

做法：

1. 粟米筍切片，杏鮑菇切條，番茄切角。蘑菇去腳，對切。芫荽切小段，辣椒切粒，蒜頭拍扁。雞肉切片，加醃料拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭、辣椒和芫荽，爆香番茄，加入清湯250毫升，蓋上中火煮10分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加粟米筍、蘑菇、百里香和杏鮑菇，加多100毫升清湯，放入雞片浸熟，加鹽和胡椒粉調味，加芫荽。

Blanched chicken breast with tomato sauce

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

Baby corn 2 pcs

King oyster mushroom ½ pc

Button mushroom 3 pcs

Chicken breast 1 pc

Thyme 2 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Chili 1 pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Chicken broth 350ml

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Black pepper Little

Mirin 1 Tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice baby corn. Cut king oyster mushroom in strips. Cut tomato in wedges. Cut mushroom feet, then cut in half. Cut coriander in pieces. Dice chili. Crush garlic. Slice chicken breast and marinate with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, chili and coriander. Then stir fry with tomato. Put in 250ml of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 10 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in baby corn, button mushroom, thyme, king oyster mushroom and 100ml of chicken broth. Blanch chicken, put in salt, pepper and coriander.

