蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜蒜香番茄浸雞片 Blanched chicken breast with tomato sauce

54分鐘前

蒜香番茄浸雞片

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 蒜香番茄浸雞片 煎韭菜蝦餅 日本豆苗炒蜆肉 冬瓜丸子湯

材料：

番茄2個

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜冬瓜丸子湯 Winter melon and meatballs soup

粟米筍2條

杏鮑菇半隻

蘑菇3粒

雞胸肉1塊

百里香2條

蒜頭3瓣

辣椒1隻

芫荽1棵

清湯350毫升

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

黑椒少許

味醂1湯匙

粟粉2湯匙

做法：

1. 粟米筍切片，杏鮑菇切條，番茄切角。蘑菇去腳，對切。芫荽切小段，辣椒切粒，蒜頭拍扁。雞肉切片，加醃料拌勻。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭、辣椒和芫荽，爆香番茄，加入清湯250毫升，蓋上中火煮10分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加粟米筍、蘑菇、百里香和杏鮑菇，加多100毫升清湯，放入雞片浸熟，加鹽和胡椒粉調味，加芫荽。

Blanched chicken breast with tomato sauce

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

Baby corn 2 pcs

King oyster mushroom ½ pc

Button mushroom 3 pcs

Chicken breast 1 pc

Thyme 2 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Chili 1 pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Chicken broth 350ml

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Black pepper Little

Mirin 1 Tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice baby corn. Cut king oyster mushroom in strips. Cut tomato in wedges. Cut mushroom feet, then cut in half. Cut coriander in pieces. Dice chili. Crush garlic. Slice chicken breast and marinate with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, chili and coriander. Then stir fry with tomato. Put in 250ml of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 10 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in baby corn, button mushroom, thyme, king oyster mushroom and 100ml of chicken broth. Blanch chicken, put in salt, pepper and coriander.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜西菜雞肉蔬菜15-30分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner