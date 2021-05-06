冬瓜丸子湯

材料：

冬瓜500克

豬肉碎200克

菜脯50克

芫荽1棵

薑2片

清湯1公升

醃料：

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

糖 少許

粟粉 2茶匙

麻油 少許

調味：

胡椒粉 少許

麻油 少許

米酒 1湯匙

做法：

1. 菜脯浸水，切薑絲。芫荽梗葉分開，芫荽梗切碎，芫荽葉切段。菜脯3條，切粒，其餘切幼條。冬瓜去皮和去瓤，切大粒。

2. 燒熱油，爆香菜脯，加薑和冬瓜同炒，灒米酒。加入清湯，蓋上收中火煮20分鐘。

3. 大碗加豬肉、菜脯和芫荽，加醃料拌勻，加水1湯匙，用手順時針攪拌豬肉再撻打。將肉分細份，搓成肉丸。

4. 開蓋，放入肉丸，收中細火，煲5分鐘浸至肉丸熟。加胡椒粉和麻油，加芫荽葉。

Winter melon and meatballs soup

Ingredients:

Winter melon 500g

Minced pork 200g

Dried radish 50g

Coriander 1 bunch

Ginger 2 slices

Chicken broth 1L

Marinade:

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Sugar Little

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Sesame oil Little

Seasoning:

Pepper Little

Sesame oil Little

Rice wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak dried radish in water. Cut ginger in strips. Cut coriander stem and leaves, shred coriander stem and cut coriander leaves in pieces. Dice 3 pieces of dried radish. Cut the rest of radish in strips. Peel winter melon and take out the seeds. Dice in large cubes.

2. Heat the oil and stir fry radish and ginger. The stir fry with winter melon. Pour in rice wine. Put in chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 20 minutes.

3. Mix minced pork, radish and coriander. Put in marinade and stir well. Put in 1 Tablespoon of water. Stir the mixture in clockwise. Then knock the mixture. Divide the mixture in small pieces and roll as meatballs.

4. Open the lid, put meatballs in soup. Turn to mid-low heat, then boil the meatballs for 5 minutes. Put in pepper, sesame oil and coriander leaves.

