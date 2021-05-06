煎韭菜蝦餅

材料：

韭菜30克

大紅椒 ½隻

蝦滑150克

豬肉碎40克

調味：

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

蒜粉半茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 韭菜切小段，紅椒去籽，切幼條。

2. 蝦滑放入碗中，加入豬肉碎拌勻。再加入紅椒和韭菜拌勻，加胡椒粉、鹽、蒜粉和麻油拌勻。

3. 燒熱油，放入混合蝦滑，鋪上牛油紙將蝦滑壓平。取走牛油紙，用中火煎蝦餅。沿鑊邊加油繼續煎，翻轉煎另一面至金黃。蝦餅切小塊。

Pan fried shrimp cake with Chinese chives

Ingredients:

Chinese chives 30g

Large chili ½ pc

Minced shrimp 150g

Minced pork 40g

Seasoning:

Peppere Little

Salt Little

Garlic powder ½ teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Cut Chinese chives in small pieces. Take out seeds of chili and then cut it in strips.

2. Put minced shrimp in bowl and stir with minced pork. Put in chili, Chinese chives and stir well. Put in pepper, salt, garlic powder and sesame oil.

3. Heat the oil, put in shrimp mixture. Put baking paper on top of mixture and make it flat. Take out baking paper. Pan fry shrimp cake in mid-heat. Put oil in pan, turn to another side and pan fry. Cut shrimp cake in pieces.

