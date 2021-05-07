青檸檬胡椒蝦

材料：

海蝦 半斤

蒜頭 7-8瓣

米酒 2湯匙

葱花 適量

青檸檬醬汁：

台灣青檸檬 100毫升

糖 4湯匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

做法：

1. 蒜頭切碎；青檸檬榨汁，加入糖及胡椒粉拌勻，備用。

2. 蝦剪去蝦槍、蝦鬚及蝦腳，挑走蝦腸，洗淨瀝乾水。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，然後加入蝦煎至香脆，灒米酒炒勻，然後下蒜茸，加入青檸檬汁炒均，撒上葱花即可上碟。

Lime Pepper Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 1/2 catty

Garlic 7-8 cloves

Rice Wine 2 tbsp

Chopped scallion some

Lime sauce:

Taiwan Lime 100ml

Sugar 4 tbsp

Ground White pepper 1 tsp

Methods:

1. Mince the garlic; squeeze out the juice from lime, add sugar and ground white pepper, and mix well, set aside.

2. Trim off the shrimp rostrum, antennae and leg, remove shrimp devein, rinse and drain.

3. Heat the pan with oil, pan fry the shrimp until crispy, add rice wine and stir well, and then add minced garlic, pour lime sauce and stir well, sprinkle chopped scallion, serve.

-----------------------------

