苦瓜鳳梨排骨湯

材料：

豬肋骨 350克

白玉苦瓜 1個

鳳梨1/2個

薑片 4片

鹽 1茶匙

葱花 少許

做法：

1. 豬肋骨以冷水汆水，汆出血污後，撈起洗淨。

2. 葱切碎；鳳梨去皮切片；苦瓜去頭尾，切半去籽，再切件。

3. 鍋裏先下少許油，炒香薑片，放入豬肋骨，以中火炒至微微轉色。

4. 放入苦瓜及鳳梨，倒入熱水，煮至沸騰。轉小火燉煮30-40分鐘，加鹽拌勻完成。

Bitter Gourd Pineapple Soup with Ribs

Ingredients:

Pork Ribs 350g

White Bitter Gourd 1 pc

Pineapple 1/2 pc

Ginger 4 slices

Salt 1 tsp

Scallion little

Methods:

1. Add pork ribs in cold water and blanch it, remove the blood and dirt inside the pork ribs, rinse and drain.

2. Chop the scallion; peel the pineapple and then cut in pieces; trim off the head and root of white bitter gourd, cut into half lengthwise, remove the seeds, cut in pieces.

3. Add some oil in soup pot, sauté the sliced ginger, and then add pork ribs, stir on medium heat until little brown.

4. Add white bitter gourd and pineapple, pour hot water, and bring to boiling. Simmer 30-40 minutes on medium heat. Finally, add a little salt. Serve.

