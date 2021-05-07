台式五香燒肉

材料：

五花腩 1條

番薯粉 適量

糖醋青瓜：

小青瓜 3條

糖 2茶匙

醋 2茶匙

五花腩醃料：

葱 2棵

薑 3片

五香粉 1茶匙

白胡椒粉 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

豉油 1茶匙

米酒 1湯匙

水 適量

生粉 少許

醬料：

味噌汁 3湯匙

番茄醬 1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

木魚花 少許

做法：

1. 青瓜切片，下鹽抓醃，靜置一會待水分釋出，把水擠掉，然後下少許醋及糖醃一會。

2. 五花腩洗淨後，中間切一半，備用。

3. 把葱、薑、米酒、五香粉、鹽、白胡椒粉、糖、豉油及水拌勻，用手把葱及薑的汁液擠出來，然後放入五花腩醃約10-15分鐘。

4. 把味噌汁、番茄醬及糖拌勻成醬汁，把木魚花捏碎加到醬汁裏。

5. 五花腩放少許生粉拌勻，然後沾上番薯粉，靜置數分鐘讓其反潮，再放入熱油裏炸至金黃及熟透。

6. 炸好的五花腩切片，然後裝盤，伴上醬汁，放上糖醋青瓜，完成。

Taiwanese Style Fried Pork Belly

Ingredients:

Pork Belly 1 pc

Sweet potato starch some

Sweet and Sour Cucumber:

Mini Cucumber 3 pcs

Sugar 2 tsp

White vinegar 2 tsp

Marinade

Scallion 2 stems

Ginger 3 slices

Five Spice Powder 1 tsp

Ground White Pepper 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Soy Sauce 1 tsp

Rice Wine 1 tbsp

Water some

Corn starch little

Dipping sauce:

Miso Sauce 3 tbsp

Ketchup 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Katsuobushi some

Methods:

1. Slice the cucumber, add salt and rub well, leave aside for a while to release the water from cucumber, squeeze out the water, and then marinade with white vinegar and sugar.

2. Rinse the pork belly, cut in half, set aside.

3. Mix well the scallion, ginger, five spice powder, salt, ground white pepper, sugar, soy sauce and water, and then squeeze out the juice from scallion and ginger, add pork belly, marinade about 10-15 minutes.

4. Mix the miso sauce, ketchup and sugar well to form a dipping sauce, shred the katsuobushi, add in the sauce and mix well.

5. Add some corn starch on pork belly and message, dip both side of pork belly in sweet potato starch, and let it rest for a few minutes to regain moisture. Deep fry the pork belly until golden brown and cooked.

6. Finally, cut the Fried pork belly into pieces and transfer to plate, with a side of dipping sauce, and then add the sweet and sour cucumber, done.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！