豆豉魚乾炒龍鬚菜

材料：

龍鬚菜 1斤

魚乾 適量

薑絲 1湯匙

蒜頭 4瓣

豆豉 1湯匙

辣椒 1-2條

味醂 2湯匙

米酒 2湯匙

做法：

1. 魚乾浸軟後瀝乾；豆豉浸水後瀝乾水；辣椒切碎；蒜頭拍扁，備用。

2. 龍鬚菜洗淨瀝乾水， 折斷尾段老身的位置，然後切段，備用。

3. 中火燒熱鑊下油，先炒香魚乾，然後下薑絲、蒜頭炒香，接着下豆豉爆香，加辣椒同炒。

4. 轉大火下龍鬚菜快炒，接着下味醂及米酒炒勻，即可上碟。

Stir Fried Chayote Leaves with Black Bean and Dried anchovy

Ingredients:

Chayote Leaves 1 catty

Dried anchovy some

Shredded Ginger 1 tbsp

Garlic 4 cloves

Black Bean 1 tbsp

Chili 1-2 pcs

Mirin 2 tbsp

Rice Wine 2 tbsp

Methods:

1. Soak the dried anchovy in water until soften and drain; soak the black bean in water and then drain; chop the chili; crush the garlic, set aside.

2. Rinse and drain the chayote leaves, pluck the tendrils until it feels tough, cut into sections, set aside.

3. Heat the wok with oil on medium heat, sauté the dried anchovy, and then add ginger and garlic and stir fry, and then add black bean and sauté until fragrant, add chili and stir fry.

4. Turn to high heat, add chayote leaves and stir fry, and then add mirin and rice wine and stir well, dish up.

