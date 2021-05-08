魚肉釀金蠔

材料：

金蠔 4隻

鯪魚肉 約6両

長紅椒 4條

葱 適量

薑片 少許

果皮 1片

蒜茸 2湯匙

豆豉 1湯匙

麻油 少許

胡椒粉 少許

生粉 少許

蠔油 少許

鹽 少許

水 適量

糖 適量

老抽 少許

做法：

1. 先下薑片、葱段在滾水中，再放入金蠔，汆水1-2分鐘，金蠔脹身即撈起瀝乾水。

2. 長紅椒去頭尾，在中間一開二；果皮浸軟後剁碎；豆豉剁碎。

3. 鯪魚肉加入果皮碎、麻油及胡椒粉拌勻，接着撻一撻。

4. 金蠔撕去枕，然後片開一半，撒上生粉再釀上鯪魚肉。

5. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先煎金蠔，兩邊煎至金黃色，不用全熟，即可盛起備用。

6. 接着用大火煎香長紅椒，之後加入蒜茸、豆豉及少許油爆香，加水，金蠔回鑊，魚肉一面朝下擺放。

7. 下蠔油、鹽及糖調味，蓋上蓋，轉中火炆3分鐘左右。

8. 轉小火下生粉芡，開大火煮滾，下老抽上色。上碟後，撒上葱花即可。

Braised Semi-Dried Oysters with Minced Mud Carp

Ingredients:

Semi-dried oysters 4 pcs

Minced mud carp 6 taels

Roasting pimentos 4 pcs

Scallion some

Ginger slices few

Dried tangerine peel 1 pc

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Fermented soy beans 1 tbsp

Sesame oil little

Pepper little

Corn starch little

Oyster sauce little

Salt little

Water some

Sugar some

Dark soy sauce little

Method:

1. Boil a pot of water, add ginger slices and scallions (cut into sections), then toss the semi-dried oysters in, blanch for 1-2 minutes, when the oysters swell up, remove and drain.

2. Cut both ends of roasting pimentos, then half; soak dried tangerine peel until softened, then mince; mince fermented soy beans.

3. Add minced tangerine peel, sesame oil and pepper into minced mud carp, mix well, scrape the minced mud carp off and throw with force back into the bowl.

4. Remove the adductor muscle from the oysters, then butterfly them, dust with corn starch and stuff with minced mud carp.

5. Drizzle oil in a heated wok, pan fry the oysters until golden brown on both sides, no need to cook them through, transfer to a plate.

6. Pan fry roasting pimentos in high heat, then add minced garlic, fermented soy beans and a little oil, sauté till fragrant, add water, return the oysters into the wok, with the minced mud carp side facing down.

7. Season with oyster sauce, salt and sugar, cover the lid, braise 3 minutes in medium heat.

8. Turn to low heat, add corn starch and water mixture, turn to high heat and bring to a boil, add colour with dark soy sauce. Transfer to a plate, garnish with diced scallion and serve.

