鹹骨芥蘭頭

材料：

排骨 2條 (約兩斤)

芥蘭頭 2個

唐芹粒 少許

白胡椒粒 少許

鹽 5克 (醃鹹排骨肉)

做法：

1. 先用鹽醃排骨一整夜，然後煮時放入水中汆水，去除血污，再撈起瀝乾水。

2. 芥蘭頭切去頭尾，刨去外皮再切成丁方粒，記得頭部要切深一些，否則煮後會有渣，影響口感。

3. 燒熱鑊倒入白胡椒粒，白鑊炒出香氣再壓碎。

4. 湯鍋裏倒入熱水，加入白胡椒，再放芥蘭頭及排骨先炆煮半小時。然後下唐芹粒煮2-3分鐘，即可上碟。

Braised Salty Pork Ribs with Kohlrabi

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 2 sticks (around 2 catties)

Kohlrabi 2 pcs

Chinese celery little, diced

White peppercorns little

Salt 5g (for marinating pork ribs)

Method:

1. Marinate pork ribs with salt overnight, then blanch in boiling water to remove the scum, drain.

2. Cut off both ends of kohlrabi, peel and dice. Note that the top end should be cut deeper to remove the most fibrous part of the kohlrabi.

3. Heat wok, sauté white peppercorns until fragrant, then crush the peppercorns.

4. In a large pot, pour hot water, add the white peppercorns, then the kohlrabi and pork ribs, stew for half an hour, then add diced Chinese celery, cook another 2-3 minutes, serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！