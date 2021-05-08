眉豆蘑菇羹

材料：

眉豆 1斤

鮮冬菇 4朵

金針菇 1小束

海鮮菇 適量

水 約1,000毫升

黑胡椒 少許

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 眉豆先用熱水浸一晚，瀝乾水分後，倒入湯鍋裏，加水，先以中火煲半小時。

2. 冬菇切片，金針菇切半，海鮮菇切段，備用。

3. 眉豆煲了半小時後，熄火，用攪拌機打成蓉，如果覺得太濃稠可以再加水稀釋，接着開小火煲熱。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，爆香黑胡椒碎，然後加冬菇、金針菇及海鮮菇炒3-4分鐘，下鹽調味。

5. 把炒好的雜菌加入眉豆湯裏，再煲3-4分鐘，最後加鹽調味即可享用。

Black-Eyed Peas and Mushrooms Soup

Ingredients:

Black-eyed peas 1 catty

Fresh shiitake mushrooms 4 pcs

Enoki mushrooms 1 small bunch

White shimeji mushrooms some

Water around 1 L

Black pepper little

Salt little

Method:

1. Soak black-eyed peas in hot water overnight, drain, pour into a large pot, add water, boil at medium heat for half an hour.

2. Slice fresh shiitake mushrooms, half enoki mushrooms, cut white shimeji mushrooms into sections, set aside.

3. After boiling the black-eyed peas for half an hour, remove from heat, blend with food processor, add water if it is too thick, then boil in low heat.

4. Drizzle oil in a heated wok, sauté crushed black pepper until fragrant, then add shiitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms and shimeji mushrooms, stir fry for 3-4 minutes, season with salt.

5. Toss sautéed mushrooms into the black-eyed pea soup, boil another 3-4 minutes, season with salt and serve.

