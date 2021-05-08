沙薑手撕雞

材料：

清遠雞 1隻

芫荽 適量

唐芹 適量

葱 適量

醃料：

生抽 3湯匙

蒸魚豉油 5湯匙

沙薑 2.5湯匙 (切碎)

乾葱 2.5湯匙 (切碎)

薑 1小件

蒜子 5-6粒

做法：

1. 雞買回來後，先斬去雞頭及雞尾，斬出雞腳，去掉腳趾，然後挖掉肥膏及內臟，再清洗乾淨。

2. 接着把生抽塗抹在雞上，醃8-10分鐘，讓血水釋放出來，接着把生抽及血水倒掉。

3. 把切碎了的沙薑及乾葱與蒸魚豉油拌勻，然後抹勻雞內外，接着薑切片，蒜拍扁，再把薑片及拍蒜抹勻雞身。

4. 雞背向下放入電飯煲裏，放入雞腳及所有醃料，調校至蒸煮功能，蒸煮26分鐘。

5. 電飯煲還餘下3分鐘前，加入已切段的葱、芫荽、唐芹，蓋上蓋再蒸。蒸好後先不要立即打開，先焗5分鐘，再將雞取出來攤涼。

6. 攤涼後，手撕雞肉上盤，放回薑、葱及芫荽，再把蒸雞釋出的汁淋上去即可。

Steamed Chicken with Sand Ginger

Ingredients:

Qing Yuan chicken 1 pc, whole

Coriander some

Chinese celery some

Scallion some

Marinade:

Soy sauce 3 tbsp

Seasoned soy sauce for seafood 5 tbsp

Sand ginger 2.5 tbsp (minced)

Shallot 2.5 tbsp (minced)

Ginger 1 small pc

Garlic 5-6 cloves

Method:

1. Chop and discard the chicken’s head and tail, chop off the feet and the toenails, then remove the fat and giblets, rinse.

2. Rub soy sauce over the chicken, marinate for 8-10 minutes to release the blood, discard the soy sauce and blood.

3. Mix minced sand ginger, shallot and seasoned soy sauce, then rub all over the chicken, both inside and out; slice ginger, smash garlic with a blade, then rub both over the chicken.

4. Place chicken into a rice cooker with its back facing down, add the chicken feet and the marinade, steam for 26 minutes.

5. 23 minutes into steaming, add scallion (cut into sections), coriander and Chinese celery, close the lid and continue steaming. When the time is up, keep the lid closed for 5 minutes, then transfer the chicken to a plate to cool.

6. When the chicken is cooled, shred its meat with hands, transfer to a plate, garnish with the steamed ginger, scallion and coriander, pour the steaming liquid over the chicken meat, serve.

