陳腎霸王花無花果瘦肉湯

材料：

陳腎2隻

霸王花 200克

無花果 3粒

瘦肉 300克

粟米 1條

百合 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 霸王花浸水；百合浸水；粟米切件。

2. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨；陳腎汆水。

3. 將陳腎、瘦肉、粟米、無花果、百合、霸王花加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Pork Lean Soup with Dried Duck Gizzard, Night Blooming Cereus and Dried Fig

Ingredients:

Dried duck gizzard 2 pcs

Night blooming cereus 200g

Dried fig 3 pcs

Pork lean 300g

Corn 1 pc

Greenish lily bulb 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak night blooming cereus. Soak greenish lily bulb. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash. Blanch dried duck gizzard.

3. Put dried duck gizzard, pork lean, corn, dried fig, greenish lily bulb, night blooming cereus into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

