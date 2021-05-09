涼拌芽菜

材料：

芽菜 300克

蒜頭 4瓣

生抽 1湯匙

鎮江香醋 2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

辣椒油 1茶匙

麻油 2湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 蒜頭去皮、切碎。

2. 將生抽、鎮江香醋、糖、辣椒油、麻油、蒜頭混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 將芽菜、紹興酒、鹽加入滾水，煮2分鐘，取出，放入冰水浸5分鐘，夾起瀝乾水分。

4. 將芽菜擺上碟，加入醬汁。

Chilled Sprouts

Ingredients:

Sprouts 300g

Garlic 4 slices

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Zhen Jiang vinegar 2 tablespoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Chilli oil 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 2 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Peel garlic and mince.

2. Mix soy sauce, Zhen Jiang vinegar, sugar, chilli oil, sesame oil and garlic, mix well as sauce.

3. Put sprouts, Shao xing wine, salt into boiling water, cook for 2 mins, take out and soak with ice water for 5 mins, then take out and drain water.

4. Put sprouts on the plate, finally put in the sauce.

