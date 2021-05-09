脆炸香辣雞翼尖

材料：

雞翼尖 200克

生抽 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

糖 2茶匙

麵粉 80克

水 30克

蒜頭 5瓣

辣椒乾 1隻

葱 1棵

花椒粉 1湯匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

米糠油 適量

步驟：

1. 雞翼尖印乾水分，將生抽、紹興酒、糖加入雞翼尖，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭去皮、切碎；辣椒乾切粒；葱切粒。

3. 將水加入麵粉，攪拌均勻，加入雞翼尖，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入雞翼尖，以中火炸5分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭、辣椒乾，炒至均勻。

6. 加入花椒粉、胡椒粉、葱，炒至均勻。

7. 加入雞翼尖，炒至均勻。

Deep fried Chicken Wings Tip with Spicy Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken wings tip 200g

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Flour 80g

Water 30g

Garlic 5 slices

Dried hot pepper 1 pc

Spring onion 1 pc

Paprika powder 1 tablespoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil some

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken wings tip with kitchen paper, put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar into chicken wings tip, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Peel garlic and mince. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice spring onion.

3. Put water into flour, mix well, put in chicken wings tip and mix well.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in chicken wings tip, deep fry for 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and dried hot pepper, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in paprika powder, pepper and spring onion, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in chicken wings tip and stir fry until mix well.

