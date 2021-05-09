蒸蝦滑釀豆腐
材料：
蝦仁 1包
豆腐 1盒
鹽 1/2茶匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
麻油 1湯匙
生粉 2茶匙
蒸魚豉油 1湯匙
油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 豆腐切件，挖出中間部分。
2. 將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、麻油、生粉加入攪拌機，攪拌均勻。
3. 將蝦滑釀入豆腐，以大火蒸10分鐘，加入滾油、蒸魚豉油。
Steamed Shrimp Paste Stuffed Tofu
Ingredients:
Shrimp meat 1 pack
Tofu 1 box
Salt 1/2 teaspoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil 1 tablespoon
Cornstarch 2 teaspoons
Seasoned soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Cut tofu into pieces, remove the middle part of tofu.
2. Put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, sesame oil, cornstarch into blender, mix well.
3. Stuff shrimp meat into tofu, steam for 10 mins with high heat, finally put in boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.
