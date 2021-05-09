蒸蝦滑釀豆腐

材料：

蝦仁 1包

豆腐 1盒

鹽 1/2茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

生粉 2茶匙

蒸魚豉油 1湯匙

油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆腐切件，挖出中間部分。

2. 將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、麻油、生粉加入攪拌機，攪拌均勻。

3. 將蝦滑釀入豆腐，以大火蒸10分鐘，加入滾油、蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Shrimp Paste Stuffed Tofu

Ingredients:

Shrimp meat 1 pack

Tofu 1 box

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Seasoned soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut tofu into pieces, remove the middle part of tofu.

2. Put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, sesame oil, cornstarch into blender, mix well.

3. Stuff shrimp meat into tofu, steam for 10 mins with high heat, finally put in boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.

