三餸一湯｜蜜瓜椰子雞腳湯 Chicken Feet Soup with Melon and Coconut

1小時前

蜜瓜椰子雞腳湯

材料：

蜜瓜 1/2個

印度椰子 1個

雞腳 10隻

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 雞腳剪去腳甲；蜜瓜去籽、切件。

2. 印度椰子切件；紅蘿蔔 去皮、切件。

3. 雞腳汆水、洗淨。

4. 將雞腳、紅蘿蔔、蜜瓜、印度椰子、南北杏加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Chicken Feet Soup with Melon and Coconut

Ingredients:

Melon 1/2 pc

Indian coconut 1 pc

Chicken feet 10 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Cut chicken feet nail. Deseed melon and cut into pieces.

2. Cut Indian coconut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Blanch chicken feet and wash.

4. Put chicken feet, carrot, melon, Indian coconut, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

