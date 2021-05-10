青咖喱軟殼蟹

材料：

青咖喱醬 1湯匙

軟殼蟹 4隻

牛奶 200毫升

番薯粉 3湯匙

香茅 1條

薑 30克

蒜頭 3瓣

椰青水 100毫升

椰奶 100毫升

檸檬葉 2片

麵粉 50克

水 30毫升

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 軟殼蟹對切，將軟殼蟹浸入牛奶。

2. 香茅切段；薑去皮、切片；蒜頭去皮。

3. 將麵粉、水混合，攪拌均勻，將軟殼蟹蘸滿粉漿，然後撲上番薯粉。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入軟殼蟹，炸5分鐘，取出瀝油。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入香茅、薑、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

6. 加入青咖喱醬，炒至均勻，加入椰青水、椰奶、檸檬葉，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，取出。

7. 將軟殼蟹擺上碟，配青咖喱汁一同享用。

Deep fried Soft Shell Crab with Green Curry Sauce

Ingredients:

Green curry sauce 1 tablespoon

Soft shell crab 4 pcs

Milk 200ml

Sweet potato flour 3 tablespoons

Lemongrass 1 pc

Ginger 30g

Garlic 3 slices

Coconut water 100ml

Coconut milk 100ml

Kaffir lime leaves 2 slices

Flour 50g

Water 30ml

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Cut soft shell crab into two pieces, put soft shell crab into milk.

2. Cut lemongrass into sections. Peel ginger and slice. Peel garlic.

3. Mix flour and water, then mix well, put in soft shell crab, then put sweet potato flour into soft shell crab.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in soft shell crab, deep fry for 5 mins, take out and drain.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in lemongrass, ginger, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in green curry sauce, stir fry until mix well, put in coconut water, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, cover the lid and cook for 5 mins and take out.

7. Put soft shell crab into the plate, enjoy with green curry sauce.

