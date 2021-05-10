麻辣牛肉豆腐煲

材料：

牛肉 200克

豆腐 1盒

生抽 3茶匙

糖 3茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

紹興酒 1茶匙

油 1茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

花椒粒 1湯匙

乾葱 4粒

蒜頭 6瓣

花椒粉 1茶匙

辣椒 1隻

老抽 1茶匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 將1茶匙生抽、1茶匙糖，蠔油、少許水加入牛肉，攪拌均勻，加入油，攪拌均勻，再加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

2. 豆腐切件；乾葱去皮、對切；蒜頭去皮、對切；辣椒切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入豆腐，煎至金黃色，取出。

4. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入牛肉，炒至半熟，取出。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入花椒粒、乾葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

6. 加入花椒粉、辣椒、水、生抽、老抽、糖，攪拌均勻。

7. 加入豆腐、紹興酒，蓋上蓋煮10分鐘。

8. 加入牛肉，蓋上蓋煮3分鐘，攪拌均勻。

Stewed Beef and Tofu with Sichuan Spicy

Ingredients:

Beef 200g

Tofu 1 box

Soy sauce 3 teaspoons

Sugar 3 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Sichuan peppercorn 1 tablespoon

Dried shallot 4 pcs

Garlic 6 slices

Paprika powder 1 teaspoon

Hot pepper 1 pc

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon sugar, oyster sauce, a little water into beef, mix well, then put in oil and mix well, finally put in cornstarch and mix well.

2. Cut tofu into pieces. Peel dried shallot and cut into two pieces. Peel garlic and cut into two pieces. Dice hot pepper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in tofu, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil in the same pan, put in beef and stir fry until half cooked, then take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in Sichuan peppercorn, dried shallot, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in paprika powder, hot pepper, water, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, mix well.

7. Put in tofu and Shao xing wine, cover the lid and cook for 10 mins.

8. Put in beef, cover the lid and cook for 3 mins, mix well.

