麻辣牛肉豆腐煲
材料：
牛肉 200克
豆腐 1盒
生抽 3茶匙
糖 3茶匙
蠔油 1茶匙
紹興酒 1茶匙
油 1茶匙
生粉 1茶匙
花椒粒 1湯匙
乾葱 4粒
蒜頭 6瓣
花椒粉 1茶匙
辣椒 1隻
老抽 1茶匙
米糠油 5湯匙
步驟：
1. 將1茶匙生抽、1茶匙糖，蠔油、少許水加入牛肉，攪拌均勻，加入油，攪拌均勻，再加入生粉，攪拌均勻。
2. 豆腐切件；乾葱去皮、對切；蒜頭去皮、對切；辣椒切粒。
3. 燒熱米糠油，加入豆腐，煎至金黃色，取出。
4. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入牛肉，炒至半熟，取出。
5. 燒熱米糠油，加入花椒粒、乾葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。
6. 加入花椒粉、辣椒、水、生抽、老抽、糖，攪拌均勻。
7. 加入豆腐、紹興酒，蓋上蓋煮10分鐘。
8. 加入牛肉，蓋上蓋煮3分鐘，攪拌均勻。
Stewed Beef and Tofu with Sichuan Spicy
Ingredients:
Beef 200g
Tofu 1 box
Soy sauce 3 teaspoons
Sugar 3 teaspoons
Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon
Shao xing wine 1 teaspoon
Oil 1 teaspoon
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Sichuan peppercorn 1 tablespoon
Dried shallot 4 pcs
Garlic 6 slices
Paprika powder 1 teaspoon
Hot pepper 1 pc
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Put 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon sugar, oyster sauce, a little water into beef, mix well, then put in oil and mix well, finally put in cornstarch and mix well.
2. Cut tofu into pieces. Peel dried shallot and cut into two pieces. Peel garlic and cut into two pieces. Dice hot pepper.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in tofu, pan fry until golden brown and take out.
4. Heat the rice bran oil in the same pan, put in beef and stir fry until half cooked, then take out.
5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in Sichuan peppercorn, dried shallot, garlic, stir fry until mix well.
6. Put in paprika powder, hot pepper, water, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, mix well.
7. Put in tofu and Shao xing wine, cover the lid and cook for 10 mins.
8. Put in beef, cover the lid and cook for 3 mins, mix well.
