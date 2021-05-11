油燜春筍

材料：

春筍150克

麻油1茶匙

冰糖1湯匙

老抽1湯匙

生抽2湯匙

做法：

1. 春筍去掉老身部份，切小段，對切。

2. 水滾，加入春筍汆水一分半鐘。鑊中加麻油和冰糖，小火煮至溶。

3. 加入春筍，加生抽和老抽炒勻。蓋上收細火煮3分鐘，炒至收汁。

Braised spring bamboo shoots with soy sauce and oil

Ingredients:

Spring bamboo shoots 150g

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Rock sugar 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Soy sauce 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut the hard part of bamboo shoots. Cut in small sections, then cut in half.

2. Blanch bamboo shoots in boiling water for 1.5 minutes. Put sesame oil and rock sugar in pan. Cook in low heat until sugar melt.

3. Put in bamboo shoots. Then put in soy sauce and dark soy sauce, stir well. Cover the lid, cook in low heat for 3 minutes. Stir fry to thicken the sauce.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

