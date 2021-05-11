梨乾雪耳蓮子湯

材料：

梨乾6片

鮮蟲草花20克

薏米30克

雪耳1朵

蜜棗2粒

排骨500克

蓮子20克

百合20克

水3公升

鹽 半茶匙

做法：

1. 排骨冷水下鍋，汆水 。百合、蓮子、薏米、蜜棗、雪耳和梨乾浸水。

2. 煲滾水，加入所有材料，蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。開蓋，加鹽調味。

Dried pear, white fungus and lotus seeds soup

Ingredients:

Dried pear 6 slices

Cordyceps flowers 20g

Semen Coicis 30g

White fungus 1 pc

Candied date 2 pcs

Spareribs 500g

Dried lotus seed 20g

Dried lily bulb 20g

Water 3 L

Salt ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Soak lily bulb, lotus seed, semen coicis, candied date, white fungus and dried pear.

2. Boil 3L of water, put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.

