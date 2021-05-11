梨乾雪耳蓮子湯
材料：
梨乾6片
鮮蟲草花20克
薏米30克
雪耳1朵
蜜棗2粒
排骨500克
蓮子20克
百合20克
水3公升
鹽 半茶匙
做法：
1. 排骨冷水下鍋，汆水 。百合、蓮子、薏米、蜜棗、雪耳和梨乾浸水。
2. 煲滾水，加入所有材料，蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。開蓋，加鹽調味。
Dried pear, white fungus and lotus seeds soup
Ingredients:
Dried pear 6 slices
Cordyceps flowers 20g
Semen Coicis 30g
White fungus 1 pc
Candied date 2 pcs
Spareribs 500g
Dried lotus seed 20g
Dried lily bulb 20g
Water 3 L
Salt ½ teaspoon
Steps:
1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Soak lily bulb, lotus seed, semen coicis, candied date, white fungus and dried pear.
2. Boil 3L of water, put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.
