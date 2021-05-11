蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜梨乾雪耳蓮子湯 Dried pear, white fungus and lotus seeds soup

29分鐘前

梨乾雪耳蓮子湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜油燜春筍 Braised spring bamboo shoots with soy sauce and oil

材料：

梨乾6片

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜清酒牛油煮花蛤 Braised venus clams with sake and butter sauce

鮮蟲草花20克

薏米30克

雪耳1朵

蜜棗2粒

排骨500克

蓮子20克

百合20克

水3公升

鹽 半茶匙

做法：

1. 排骨冷水下鍋，汆水 。百合、蓮子、薏米、蜜棗、雪耳和梨乾浸水。

2. 煲滾水，加入所有材料，蓋上，收中細火煲1.5小時。開蓋，加鹽調味。

Dried pear, white fungus and lotus seeds soup

Ingredients:

Dried pear 6 slices

Cordyceps flowers 20g

Semen Coicis 30g

White fungus 1 pc

Candied date 2 pcs

Spareribs 500g

Dried lotus seed 20g

Dried lily bulb 20g

Water 3 L

Salt ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Soak lily bulb, lotus seed, semen coicis, candied date, white fungus and dried pear.

2. Boil 3L of water, put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.

-----------------------------

食譜粵菜家常菜湯水豬肉水果60分鐘以上
