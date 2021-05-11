燒汁煎釀竹輪

材料：

竹輪10粒

豬肉碎80克

乾芫荽 少許

葱1條

蒜粉1茶匙

日式燒汁2湯匙

芝麻1茶匙

水 半杯

茄汁1湯匙

糖1茶匙

醃料：

糖 少許

蒜粉1茶匙

粟粉1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 切葱花。豬肉碎加醃料拌勻，下葱花、芝麻和乾芫荽拌勻成餡。竹輪對切，將餡料釀入竹輪。

2. 燒熱油，豬肉餡朝下，煎至肉那面熟，反轉煎另一面。

3. 鑊中加半杯水、燒汁、茄汁和糖，開大火，蓋上煮1分鐘。開蓋，煮至收汁。撒上芝麻和乾芫荽裝飾。

Pan fried chikuwa with minced pork stuffing

Ingredients:

Chikuwa 10 pcs

Minced pork 80g

Dried parsley Little

Green onion 1 pc

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon

Japanese teriyaki sauce 2 Tablespoons

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Water ½ cup

Ketchup 1 Tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 Tablespoon

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Shred green onion. Marinate minced pork with marinade. Put in green onion, sesame and dried parsley, and stir as stuffing. Cut Chikuwa in half, stuff it with stuffing.

2. Heat the oil, turn the stuffed side down. Pan fry when the pork is done, turn to another side.

3. Put in ½ cup of water, teriyaki sauce, ketchup and sugar. Turn to high heat. Cover the lid and cook in 1 minute to thicken the sauce. Put on sesame and dried parsley.

