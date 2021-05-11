清酒牛油煮花蛤
材料：
花蛤500克
本菇 半包
娃娃菜1棵
清酒（煮餸用）30毫升
牛油10克
蒜頭2瓣
乾辣椒1隻
鹽少許
醬油1湯匙
味噌1湯匙
水4湯匙
做法：
1. 蒜頭切碎，乾辣椒切絲，本菇切掉底部，娃娃菜切條。
2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭和辣椒，加菜絲和本菇，再加水2湯匙，蓋上煮至水分蒸發。
3. 加入花蛤，加煮食用清酒、醬油和味噌，加水2湯匙。蓋上，煮至花蛤開口，加少許鹽。下牛油煮溶拌勻，熄火。
Braised venus clams with sake and butter sauce
Ingredients:
Venus clam 500g
Marmoreal mushroom ½ pack
Baby cabbage 1 pc
Sake（cooking use）30ml
Butter 10g
Garlic 2 cloves
Dried chili 1 pc
Salt Little
Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon
Miso paste 1 Tablespoon
Water 4 Tablespoons
Steps:
1. Shred garlic, slice dried chili. Cut the base of marmoreal mushroom and cut baby cabbage in strips.
2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and chili. Put in baby cabbage, marmoreal mushroom and 2 tablespoons of water. Cover the lid and cook when no water is left.
3. Put in venus clam, sake, soy sauce, miso paste and 2 tablespoons of water. Cover the lid and cook when venus clam is done. Put in a little salt, butter and turn off the heat.
