蠔仔蝦米蒸水蛋

材料：

蠔仔 200克

蝦米 30克

蛋 3隻

薑 30克

雞湯 150毫升

水 90毫升

生粉 2湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

蒸魚豉油 1湯匙

油 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 蝦米浸水；薑切片。

2. 將生粉加入蠔仔，攪拌均勻；蠔仔洗淨，瀝乾水分。

3. 將蠔仔、薑、紹興酒加入滾水，煮3分鐘，取出，瀝乾水分。

4. 蝦米瀝乾水分；蛋攪拌均勻。

5. 將雞湯、水加入至蛋，攪拌均勻，將蛋隔篩加入碟。

6. 加入蠔仔、蝦米，包上保鮮紙，以大火蒸10分鐘，加入滾油、蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Egg with Oyster and Dried Shrimp

Ingredients:

Oyster 200g

Dried shrimp 30g

Egg 3 pcs

Ginger 30g

Chicken soup 150ml

Water 90ml

Cornstarch 2 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Seasoned soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak dried shrimp. Slice ginger.

2. Put cornstarch into oyster and mix well, wash oyster and sieve water.

3. Put oyster, ginger, Shao xing wine into boiling water, cook for 3 mins, take out and sieve water.

4. Sieve dried shrimp water. Beat egg.

5. Put chicken soup and water into egg and mix well. Sieve egg and put into the plate.

6. Put in oyster and dried shrimp, wrap it in plastic wrap, steam for 10 mins with high heat, put in boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！