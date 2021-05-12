冬菇豬肉釀節瓜

材料：

鮮冬菇 7粒

豬肉碎 200克

節瓜 1條

生抽 1/2湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 將生抽、蠔油、糖、紹興酒加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 鮮冬菇去蒂、切粒，將鮮冬菇加入豬肉碎，攪拌均勻。

3. 節瓜去皮、切件，去芯成環。

4. 將豬肉餡釀入節瓜中間，以大火蒸20分鐘。

Stuffed Hairy Gourd with Mushroom and Pork Lean

Ingredients:

Fresh mushroom 7 pcs

Minced pork 200g

Hairy gourd 1 pc

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine into minced pork, mix well and marinate for 30 mins.

2. Remove fresh mushroom stem and dice, put fresh mushroom into minced pork and mix well.

3. Peel hairy gourd, cut into pieces, then cut hairy gourd into a ring shape.

4. Stuff minced pork into hairy gourd, steam for 20 mins with high heat.

