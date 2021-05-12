泰式青咖喱茄子

材料：

泰國茄子 8粒

青咖喱醬 1湯匙

香茅 2條

魚露 1湯匙

檸檬葉 2片

薑 30克

椰青水 100毫升

椰奶 3湯匙

椰糖 1粒

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 香茅切段；檸檬葉切絲；薑切片；泰國茄子對切。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、香茅、青咖喱醬、椰青水、椰糖、泰國茄子，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

3. 加入魚露、檸檬葉、椰奶，煮5分鐘。

Stewed Thai Eggplant with Green Curry Sauce

Ingredients:

Thai eggplant 8 pcs

Green curry sauce 1 tablespoon

Lemongrass 2 pcs

Fish sauce 1 tablespoon

Kaffir lime leaves 2 slices

Ginger 30g

Coconut water 100ml

Coconut milk 3 tablespoons

Coconut sugar 1 pc

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut lemongrass into sections. Shred kaffir lime leaves. Slice ginger. Cut Thai eggplant into two pieces.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger, lemongrass, green curry sauce, coconut water, coconut sugar, Thai eggplant.

3. Cover the lid, cook for 10 mins, put in fish sauce, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk and cook for 5 mins.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！