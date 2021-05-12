淮山蓮子松茸烏雞湯

材料：

淮山 50克

蓮子 30克

松茸 100克

烏雞 1隻

杞子 20克

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 淮山浸水；蓮子浸水；松茸浸水；杞子浸水。

2. 烏雞汆水、洗淨。

3. 將烏雞、蓮子、松茸、淮山、南北杏加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。

4. 加入杞子，蓋上蓋，煲10分鐘，加入適量鹽。

Silky Fowl Soup with Common Yam Rhizome, Lotus Seed and Matsutake Mushroom

Ingredients:

Common yam rhizome 50g

Lotus seed 30g

Matsutake mushroom 100g

Silky fowl 1 pc

Dried wolfberries 20g

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak common yam rhizome. Soak lotus seed. Soak matsutake mushroom. Soak dried wolfberries.

2. Blanch silky fowl and wash.

3. Put silky fowl, lotus seed, matsutake mushroom, common yam rhizome, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 2 hours with low heat.

4. Put in dried wolfberries, cover the lid and cook for 10 mins, put in some salt.

