欖菜四季豆炒杏鮑菇

材料：

欖菜 2湯匙

四季豆 200克

杏鮑菇 1隻

蒜頭 3瓣

糖 1茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 四季豆去頭尾、切粒；杏鮑菇切粒；蒜頭去皮、切碎。

2. 將四季豆加入至滾水，加入鹽、紹興酒，煮2分鐘，取出。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒2分鐘，加入杏鮑菇，炒3分鐘。

4. 加入四季豆，炒至均勻，加入欖菜、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried King Oyster Mushroom with Salted Olive and Long Beans

Ingredients:

Salted olive 2 tablespoons

Long beans 200g

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut long beans head and tail then dice. Dice king oyster mushroom. Peel garlic and mince.

2. Put long beans into boiling water, then put in salt and Shao xing wine, cook for 2 mins and take out.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and stir fry for 2 mins, then put in king oyster mushroom and stir fry for 3 mins.

4. Put in long beans, stir fry until mix well, then put in salted olive, sugar and stir fry until mix well.

