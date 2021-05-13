梅菜蒸鯇魚

材料：

梅菜 50克

鯇魚 300克

葱 1棵

薑 50克

油 2湯匙

蒸魚豉油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 梅菜浸水；鯇魚洗淨，印乾水分。

2. 葱白切段，葱切粒；薑切片；梅菜切粒。

3. 將葱白、薑先放在碟上，加入鯇魚，再鋪上梅菜，以大火蒸8分鐘。

4. 最後加入葱粒、滾油及蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Grass Carp with Preserved Vegetables

Ingredients:

Preserved vegetables 50g

Grass carp 300g

Spring onion 1 pc

Ginger 50g

Oil 2 tablespoons

Seasoned soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables. Wash grass carp and wipe with kitchen paper.

2. Cut spring onion white into sections. Dice spring onion. Slice ginger. Dice preserved vegetables.

3. Put spring onion white, ginger on the plate, add in grass carp, then put in preserved vegetables. Steam grass carp for 8 mins with high heat

4. Put in diced spring onion, boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.

-----------------------------

