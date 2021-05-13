蒜香椒鹽雞條

材料：

蒜頭 10瓣

雞扒 1塊

椒鹽 3湯匙

胡椒粉 1湯匙

鹽 2茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

麵粉 5湯匙

番薯粉 2湯匙

蛋 1隻

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 蒜頭去皮、切碎。

2. 雞扒印乾水分和切條，將鹽、胡椒粉、紹興酒加入至雞扒，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 將水、蛋加入至3湯匙麵粉中，攪拌均勻，成為麵粉糊，將雞扒加入至麵粉糊，再撲上番薯粉。

4. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸雞扒5分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

5. 以大火炸雞扒1分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒3分鐘，加入雞扒，炒至均勻，取出，最後灑上椒鹽。

Deep fried Chicken Strip with Garlic and Pepper Salt

Ingredients:

Garlic 10 slices

Chicken chop 1 pc

Pepper salt 3 tablespoons

Pepper 1 tablespoon

Salt 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Flour 5 tablespoons

Sweet potato flour 2 tablespoons

Egg 1 pc

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Peel garlic and mince.

2. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper and cut into strips. Put salt, pepper, Shao xing wine into chicken chop, mix well and marinate for 30 mins.

3. Put water, egg into 3 tablespoons of flour, mix well as flour paste, put chicken chop into flour paste, add in sweet potato flour.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry chicken chop for 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Deep fry chicken chop 1 min, take out and drain oil.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and stir fry for 3 mins. Add in chicken chop, stir fry until mix well, then take out, finally add pepper salt on top.

-----------------------------

