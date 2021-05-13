蟲草花紅蘿蔔雞湯

材料：

蟲草花 200克

雞 1/2隻

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米 1條

淮山 50克

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 蟲草花浸水；淮山浸水；紅蘿蔔去皮，切件；粟米切件。

2. 雞汆水、洗淨。

3. 將雞、粟米、紅蘿蔔、淮山、蟲草花、南北杏加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Chicken Soup with Cordyceps Flower and Carrot

Ingredients:

Cordyceps flower 200g

Chicken 1/2 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Common yam rhizome 50g

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak cordyceps flower. Soak common yam rhizome. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Blanch chicken then wash.

3. Put chicken, corn, carrot, common yam rhizome, cordyceps flower, apricot kernel into boiling water. Cover the lid, cook for 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！