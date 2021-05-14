千張雞腿卷

材料：

千張（豆腐皮） 8張

去骨雞腿肉 1塊

甜椒 1/2個

木耳 4-5朵

鴻禧菇 半包

紅蘿蔔 1/3條

蛋黃 1顆

雞腿肉醃料：

生抽 1/2湯匙

米酒 1湯匙

黑胡椒 1/4茶匙

辣鮮露 1茶匙

做法：

1. 雞腿肉切成條，加入生抽、辣鮮露、米酒、黑胡椒拌勻，醃十分鐘，備用。

2. 紅蘿蔔刨皮切絲；甜椒切條；鴻禧菇切去根部後剝散；木耳浸軟後切條。

3. 鋪上千張，放上醃漬好的雞腿肉、鴻禧菇、甜椒絲、蘿蔔絲及木耳絲，然後捲起，再沾上蛋液封口。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，放入千張雞腿卷，煎至兩面金黃及熟透，即可上碟。

Tofu paper Chicken thigh rolls

Ingredients:

Tofu paper 8 sheets

Boneless chicken thigh 1 pc

Sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Black fungus 4-5 pcs

Shimeji mushroom 1/2 pack

Carrot 1/3 pc

Egg yolk 1 pc

Chicken thigh Marinade:

Soy sauce 1/2 tbsp

Rice wine 1 tbsp

Black pepper 1/4 tsp

Chili liquid seasoning 1 tsp

Methods:

1. Julienne the boneless Chicken thigh, and then marinate with soy sauce, chili liquid seasoning, rice wine, black pepper for about 10 mintues, set aside.

2. Peel and shred the carrot; slice the sweet pepper; trim off the root of shimeji mushroom and tear off individual mushroom stalks; soak and slice the black fungus.

3. Place the tofu paper, add the marinated chicken thigh, shimeji mushroom, sweet pepper slices, carrot slices and black fungus slices. Then rolls up, use egg yolk to seal everything in.

4. Heat the pan with oil, pan fry the tofu paper chicken thigh rolls until both side golden brown and cooked, transfer to the plate.

