草菇冬瓜竹笙湯

材料：

冬瓜 10両

草菇 6粒

竹笙 4條

薑 數片

上湯或清水 1.5公升

調味料：

雞粉 1茶匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

胡椒粉 少許

做法：

1. 竹笙浸洗乾淨；草菇一開四，放到加了鹽的水中，汆水約四至五分鐘。

2. 冬瓜去皮切件後去籽。

3. 把薑片、草菇、竹笙及冬瓜放入水中，大火煲滾，轉中火煲45分鐘至冬瓜腍身。

4. 下雞粉、鹽、胡椒粉調味，再煮滾即可。

Straw Mushroom Winter Melon Soup with Bamboo fungus

Ingredients:

Winter Melon 10 taels

Straw mushroom 6 pcs

Bamboo fungus 4 pcs

Ginger slices some

Broth or Water 1.5 L

Seasoning:

Chicken Powder 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Ground white pepper little

Methods:

1. Soak and rinse the Bamboo fungus; Divide the straw mushroom into four. Add salt into boiling water; blanch the straw mushroom for about four to five minutes.

2. Peel off the skin of winter melon, cut in pieces and remove the seeds.

3. Add ginger slices, straw mushroom, bamboo fungus and winter melon into water, bring to boil, turn to medium heat, simmer for 45 minutes until the winter melon soften.

4. Add chicken powder, salt, ground white pepper to taste, bring to boil. Done.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》推出別注版！隨書附送5款小食明信片，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。 （海外讀者按此購買）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！