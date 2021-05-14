泰式肉碎蒸蛋

材料：

雞蛋 3隻

豬絞肉 200克

車厘茄 8粒

蒜頭 1湯匙

白胡椒粉 1/2茶匙

辣椒1條

九層塔 適量

青檸汁 少許

糖 1/2茶匙

蛋漿調味料：

水 2湯匙

椰奶 2湯匙

魚露 1湯匙

做法：

1. 把雞蛋拂勻，然後加入椰奶、水及魚露拌勻。

2. 把蛋液倒入蒸盤裏，中小火蒸15分鐘至熟。

3. 辣椒及蒜頭切碎；剝出車厘茄洗淨，切一開四。

4. 燒熱鑊，倒入豬肉碎煎一煎再炒香，接着加入蒜茸、辣椒碎同炒，然後下魚露、胡椒粉及糖調味，接着下車厘茄同炒。熄火，加入九層塔炒勻，再加少許青檸汁。

5. 取出蒸蛋，加上炒好的肉碎，即可享用。

Thai Style Steamed Egg with Ground Pork

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs

Ground Pork 200g

Cherry tomato 8 pcs

Garlic 1 tbsp

Ground white pepper 1/2 tsp

Chili 1 pc

Thai basil some

Lime juice a little

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Egg seasoning:

Water 2 tbsp

Coconut milk 2 tbsp

Fish sauce 1 tbsp

Methods:

1. Beat the eggs, pour coconut milk, water, fish sauce into the egg and mix well.

2. Pour egg into steam bowl, steam for about 15 minutes on medium-low heat until cooked.

3. Chop chili and garlic; remove the stem of cherry tomato and rinse, divide into four.

4. Heat the pan, pan fry the ground pork for a while and then stir fry; add garlic, chili stir fry, and then add fish sauce, ground white pepper and sugar to taste, and then add cherry tomato and stir fry. Turn off the heat, add Thai basil and stir well, add some lime juice.

5. Remove the steamed egg from the heat, top with the sautéed pork, ready to serve.







